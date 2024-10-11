iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Short Interest Up 229.4% in September

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a growth of 229.4% from the September 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 155,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SUSC traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.41. 165,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,487. iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.10 and a 12-month high of $23.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.03.

Get iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.0828 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SUSC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $754,000. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after buying an additional 16,936 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 25,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 15,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 218,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,958,000 after acquiring an additional 42,727 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return characteristics of the Bloomberg US Corporate Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.