iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Short Interest Up 229.4% in September

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSCGet Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a growth of 229.4% from the September 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 155,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SUSC traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.41. 165,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,487. iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.10 and a 12-month high of $23.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.03.

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.0828 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SUSC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $754,000. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after buying an additional 16,936 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 25,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 15,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 218,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,958,000 after acquiring an additional 42,727 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return characteristics of the Bloomberg US Corporate Index.

