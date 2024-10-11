iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Short Interest Up 229.4% in September

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a growth of 229.4% from the September 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 155,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SUSC traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.41. 165,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,487. iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.10 and a 12-month high of $23.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.03.
iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.0828 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF
iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return characteristics of the Bloomberg US Corporate Index.
