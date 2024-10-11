iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTP) Short Interest Update

iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 53.6% from the September 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

IBTP stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.79. The company had a trading volume of 5,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 650. iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $24.90 and a 52 week high of $26.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.31.

iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Treasury ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.0736 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

