iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV) Short Interest Up 197.8% in September

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 54,500 shares, an increase of 197.8% from the September 15th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMCV. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 130,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,467,000 after purchasing an additional 36,208 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,653,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,604,000. Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 93,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,539,000 after purchasing an additional 17,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 255,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,934,000 after buying an additional 15,922 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IMCV traded up $0.81 on Friday, reaching $76.76. The stock had a trading volume of 4,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,434. The firm has a market capitalization of $640.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.37. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $57.34 and a 12-month high of $77.13.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.5452 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their value characteristics. IMCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.