iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $190.72 and last traded at $190.45, with a volume of 37314 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $189.26.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $59.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.09.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 70.4% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 382.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.