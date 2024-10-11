iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Reaches New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $327.20 and last traded at $327.20, with a volume of 24254 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $325.95.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $316.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $307.55.

Institutional Trading of iShares Russell 3000 ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Fluent Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 4,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

