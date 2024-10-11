iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Sold by Fermata Advisors LLC

Fermata Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,543 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHV. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 971,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,353,000 after purchasing an additional 521,879 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 423.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 464,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,320,000 after acquiring an additional 375,648 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,418,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,797,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 26.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 952,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,307,000 after purchasing an additional 198,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SHV traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $110.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,321,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,768,436. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.85 and a 1 year high of $110.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.32.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.4755 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

