iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Sold by TAP Consulting LLC

TAP Consulting LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 78.6% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1,323.5% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:SHV traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $110.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,209,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,773,102. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.85 and a 12-month high of $110.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.32.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.4755 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

