iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) Shares Sold by Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 559 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IYG. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 9,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 159.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IYG traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.19. 4,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,502. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.91. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a twelve month low of $48.21 and a twelve month high of $73.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.49 and its 200-day moving average is $67.02.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

