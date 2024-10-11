iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) Shares Purchased by Keeler & Nadler Financial Planning & Wealth Management

Keeler & Nadler Financial Planning & Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 25.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,498 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,460 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF makes up 1.6% of Keeler & Nadler Financial Planning & Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Keeler & Nadler Financial Planning & Wealth Management owned approximately 0.13% of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF worth $3,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1,247.5% during the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,161,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,667 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 155.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 501,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,754,000 after buying an additional 305,141 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the second quarter worth $12,791,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,516,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,913,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,197,000 after acquiring an additional 209,698 shares during the period.

BATS:IFRA opened at $46.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.89.

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

