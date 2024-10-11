iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $66.91 and last traded at $66.91, with a volume of 10340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.76.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMLF. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Cadence Bank purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $201,000.

About iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

