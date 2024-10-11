iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Sold by Hoese & Co LLP

Hoese & Co LLP reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 871,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,475 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 17.1% of Hoese & Co LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Hoese & Co LLP owned about 0.08% of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF worth $20,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOVT. SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 142,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 38,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS:GOVT opened at $23.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.81.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0629 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

