IsoEnergy Ltd. (CVE:ISO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of IsoEnergy Ltd. (CVE:ISO – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$6.33.
Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of IsoEnergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Ventum Financial lowered their target price on IsoEnergy from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IsoEnergy
IsoEnergy Price Performance
IsoEnergy (CVE:ISO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IsoEnergy will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
IsoEnergy Company Profile
IsoEnergy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of uranium mineral properties. It holds interest in the Larocque East, Geiger, Thorburn Lake, Radio, Hawk, Ranger, and Collins Bay Extension properties in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as interests in various other properties.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than IsoEnergy
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- MercadoLibre Targets Double-Digit Upside with Argentina Boom
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Domino’s Pizza Stock Delivers: A Hot Buy for Growth Investors
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks Ready to Deliver Significant Growth
Receive News & Ratings for IsoEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IsoEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.