IsoEnergy Ltd. (CVE:ISO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of IsoEnergy Ltd. (CVE:ISO – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$6.33.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of IsoEnergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Ventum Financial lowered their target price on IsoEnergy from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd.

IsoEnergy Price Performance

Shares of CVE:ISO opened at C$3.86 on Friday. IsoEnergy has a 1 year low of C$2.34 and a 1 year high of C$5.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.93. The company has a current ratio of 15.28, a quick ratio of 14.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.53. The firm has a market cap of C$689.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.71 and a beta of 0.97.

IsoEnergy (CVE:ISO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IsoEnergy will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IsoEnergy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of uranium mineral properties. It holds interest in the Larocque East, Geiger, Thorburn Lake, Radio, Hawk, Ranger, and Collins Bay Extension properties in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as interests in various other properties.

