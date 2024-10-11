IXICO (LON:IXI) Shares Up 5.6% – Should You Buy?

IXICO plc (LON:IXI – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 9.54 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9.50 ($0.12). 310,236 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 355% from the average session volume of 68,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9 ($0.12).

IXICO Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £4.47 million, a PE ratio of -229.00, a PEG ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 3.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 8.91 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 8.

Insider Transactions at IXICO

In related news, insider Mark Warne bought 26,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share, for a total transaction of £2,373.30 ($3,106.01). Company insiders own 30.37% of the company’s stock.

IXICO Company Profile

IXICO plc provides data analytics services to the biopharmaceutical industry in the United Kingdom, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the United States. Its services include collection, analysis, management, and reporting on data generated in the course of a clinical study. The company’s technologies comprise Assessa, an online digital platform for clinics; and TrialTracker, a platform that delivers imaging services designed to manage the complex imaging workflow from image upload, quality control, and reading/analysis to reporting and data transfer.

