Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) Shares Sold by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JXN. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Jackson Financial by 114.2% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Jackson Financial by 25.1% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the second quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 10.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 63,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,731,000 after purchasing an additional 6,079 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JXN has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Jackson Financial from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on Jackson Financial from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Jackson Financial from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Carrie Chelko sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.31, for a total value of $502,205.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,645,605.99. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Jackson Financial Stock Performance

Jackson Financial stock opened at $98.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.06 and a 52 week high of $99.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 18.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Jackson Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.40%.

Jackson Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 7th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

Further Reading

