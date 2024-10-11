Jagdeep Singh Sells 192,270 Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Stock

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) Director Jagdeep Singh sold 192,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total transaction of $1,063,253.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,590,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,325,923.99. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jagdeep Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 17th, Jagdeep Singh sold 192,270 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total transaction of $1,151,697.30.

On Monday, August 12th, Jagdeep Singh sold 192,270 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $1,057,485.00.

QuantumScape Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:QS opened at $5.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 4.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.85. QuantumScape Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.67 and a fifty-two week high of $10.03. The company has a quick ratio of 8.66, a current ratio of 8.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

QS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (up from $6.00) on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, QuantumScape has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.14.

Institutional Trading of QuantumScape

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 240.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,256,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004,964 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,828,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,306,000 after purchasing an additional 796,723 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,950,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of QuantumScape by 880.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 352,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 316,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of QuantumScape by 10.3% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,679,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,854,000 after acquiring an additional 251,186 shares in the last quarter. 29.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

