Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $37.00 to $38.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Janus Henderson Group traded as high as $39.25 and last traded at $39.24, with a volume of 19322 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.96.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on JHG. StockNews.com cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on JHG

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Janus Henderson Group

In other news, major shareholder Henderson Group Plc Janus acquired 189,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $607,539.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,081,168 shares in the company, valued at $6,659,737.60. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Janus Henderson Group news, major shareholder Henderson Group Plc Janus bought 189,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $607,539.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,081,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,659,737.60. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Roger Mj Thompson sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $318,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,171 shares in the company, valued at $4,923,869.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,651 shares of company stock valued at $918,158. Corporate insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JHG. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 11,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 45,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 26.5% during the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC raised its position in Janus Henderson Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 10,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Down 0.9 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.50.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.11. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $588.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.42%.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.