Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms Hold Rating for Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS)

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.72% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Arhaus from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Arhaus from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Arhaus from $19.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Arhaus in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

Shares of Arhaus stock opened at $10.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 2.51. Arhaus has a 12 month low of $7.56 and a 12 month high of $19.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $309.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.28 million. Arhaus had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arhaus will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Venkatachalam Nachiappan sold 6,460 shares of Arhaus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $104,070.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,816.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Arhaus in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arhaus by 716,800.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 7,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 7,168 shares during the period. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Arhaus during the 2nd quarter worth $183,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Arhaus in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Aspiriant LLC bought a new position in Arhaus during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

