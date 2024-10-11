Jefferies Financial Group Trims First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Target Price to $266.00

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $271.00 to $266.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of First Solar from $325.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of First Solar from $219.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of First Solar from $262.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Clarkson Capital assumed coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $285.44.

Get First Solar alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FSLR

First Solar Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FSLR traded up $6.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $211.39. 836,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,370,394. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $227.59 and a 200 day moving average of $220.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. First Solar has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $306.77.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.71 million. First Solar had a net margin of 31.98% and a return on equity of 17.73%. First Solar’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 13.53 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 8,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total value of $1,913,418.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,896. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 8,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $1,913,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at $769,896. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,885 shares of company stock valued at $2,405,757 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 101,105 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,418,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP now owns 104,450 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,995,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,359,000. Burford Brothers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,539,000. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $579,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.