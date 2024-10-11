Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) Shares Up 3.1% – Here’s What Happened

Jenoptik AG (ETR:JEN – Get Free Report) was up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €29.02 ($31.89) and last traded at €29.02 ($31.89). Approximately 165,150 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 191,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at €28.16 ($30.95).

Jenoptik Stock Up 3.1 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €27.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is €27.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -26.95 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.93.

About Jenoptik

(Get Free Report)

Jenoptik AG provides advanced photonic solutions and smart mobility solutions in Germany and internationally. The company provides imaging solutions and cameras, including microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and miniaturized digital microscope subsystem; and laser and laser technology, such as laser ablation, scoring, cutting, and rangefinder, as well as laser OEM solutions comprising diode laser and disk laser technology, diode pumped disk lasers, laser systems, and LK heat sink.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jenoptik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jenoptik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.