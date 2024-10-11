Jessup Wealth Management Inc Buys 4,017 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Jessup Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,794 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US makes up approximately 5.0% of Jessup Wealth Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Jessup Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $10,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,362,601 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,020,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241,877 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,042,339 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,351,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,778 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,652,486 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $596,159,000 after acquiring an additional 578,348 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,751,007 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $837,032,000 after purchasing an additional 303,582 shares during the period. Finally, Blackstone Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at $48,966,000. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.36.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS traded up $2.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $213.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,506,639. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $199.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.71. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $136.85 and a one year high of $215.18.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.61 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. T-Mobile US’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This is an increase from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 9,586 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.96, for a total value of $1,888,058.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,940,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,258,392.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.57, for a total value of $3,891,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 418,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,354,386.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 9,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.96, for a total transaction of $1,888,058.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,940,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,258,392.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 306,492 shares of company stock valued at $60,161,906 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.