Jessup Wealth Management Inc Invests $232,000 in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL)

Jessup Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 3,204.6% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,096,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,450 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 333.1% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 798,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,437,000 after purchasing an additional 614,116 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 0.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 570,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares during the period. HFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 5.8% during the first quarter. HFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 403,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,339,000 after buying an additional 22,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 1.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 350,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,598,000 after buying an additional 5,782 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

Shares of PJUL stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,808 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.62 and its 200-day moving average is $38.88. The company has a market capitalization of $804.36 million, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.54.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

