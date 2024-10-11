Jessup Wealth Management Inc Sells 218 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Jessup Wealth Management Inc lowered its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Jessup Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 136.4% in the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 233.3% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

SHW traded up $1.32 on Friday, hitting $377.77. 94,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,538,461. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $365.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $332.11. The stock has a market cap of $95.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $232.06 and a fifty-two week high of $385.25.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.58% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $392.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $418.00 target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Friday, August 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $370.39.

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In related news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total value of $5,326,371.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,301,041.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

