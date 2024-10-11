Jet Protocol (JET) Trading 28.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Jet Protocol (JET) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. One Jet Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Jet Protocol has a market cap of $169,983.00 and $7.90 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Jet Protocol has traded 28.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Jet Protocol alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00008355 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00014478 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,729.59 or 0.99910088 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000969 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00007371 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00006940 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Jet Protocol Token Profile

Jet Protocol is a token. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00009993 USD and is down -9.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $7.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jet Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jet Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.