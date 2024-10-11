JGP Wealth Management LLC Has $11.37 Million Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

JGP Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. RTX makes up 1.5% of JGP Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $11,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Briaud Financial Planning Inc raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in RTX in the second quarter worth $32,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in RTX by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at RTX

In other RTX news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $482,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,090,026. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other RTX news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $15,881,595.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 566,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,725,966.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $482,790.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,090,026. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 178,333 shares of company stock worth $20,861,880. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on RTX from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of RTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.50.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RTX traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $123.26. 470,895 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,859,857. The company has a 50-day moving average of $119.71 and a 200-day moving average of $109.20. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $72.29 and a 52-week high of $125.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.67%.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Stories

