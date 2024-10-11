JGP Wealth Management LLC Has $17.12 Million Stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,106 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,101 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. JGP Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $17,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 104.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DGRO traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.20. The stock had a trading volume of 441,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,406,290. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $63.31.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

