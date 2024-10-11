JGP Wealth Management LLC Has $3.99 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,097 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. WFA Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEFA traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.28. The stock had a trading volume of 8,595,612 shares. The firm has a market cap of $119.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.55 and its 200 day moving average is $74.38. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

