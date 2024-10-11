JGP Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 20.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AGG. Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12,066.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 5,861,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,813,688 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $498,454,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,077,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,278,608,000 after buying an additional 4,641,016 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,699,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,688,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,667,630,000 after buying an additional 2,640,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,910,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,953,768. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.26. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.58 and a 1 year high of $102.04.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.