JGP Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,502 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VIG. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.2% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 13,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,302,000. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at $345,000. Finally, Willner & Heller LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $781,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $199.37. 258,236 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 830,931. The company has a market cap of $86.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.81. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $149.67 and a one year high of $199.73.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

