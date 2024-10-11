John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a drop of 58.7% from the September 15th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Income Securities Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,467,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,402,000 after acquiring an additional 221,536 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Income Securities Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,388,000. Karpus Management Inc. increased its position in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 149.6% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 175,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 104,929 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 46,989 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its position in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 43,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 17,196 shares during the period.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

John Hancock Income Securities Trust stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 403 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,772. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.25. John Hancock Income Securities Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $11.85.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust Cuts Dividend

About John Hancock Income Securities Trust

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.1132 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years.

