John Wood Group (LON:WG) Earns “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of John Wood Group (LON:WG – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Friday, August 23rd.

Get John Wood Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on John Wood Group

John Wood Group Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of WG stock opened at GBX 126 ($1.65) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 133.40 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 162.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.76. The stock has a market capitalization of £866.24 million, a PE ratio of -109.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.36. John Wood Group has a 52-week low of GBX 117.67 ($1.54) and a 52-week high of GBX 213.20 ($2.79).

In related news, insider Birgitte Brinch Madsen bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 132 ($1.73) per share, for a total transaction of £19,800 ($25,912.84). In related news, insider Ken Gilmartin bought 5,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 131 ($1.71) per share, for a total transaction of £6,699.34 ($8,767.62). Also, insider Birgitte Brinch Madsen purchased 15,000 shares of John Wood Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 132 ($1.73) per share, for a total transaction of £19,800 ($25,912.84). Insiders bought 28,411 shares of company stock worth $3,982,826 over the last three months. 1.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

John Wood Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment Services segments. The Projects segment provides engineering design and project management services across energy and materials markets including oil and gas, chemicals, mining, minerals, and life sciences.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for John Wood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.