John Wood Group (LON:WG) Earns “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of John Wood Group (LON:WG – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on the stock.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Friday, August 23rd.
In related news, insider Birgitte Brinch Madsen bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 132 ($1.73) per share, for a total transaction of £19,800 ($25,912.84). In related news, insider Ken Gilmartin bought 5,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 131 ($1.71) per share, for a total transaction of £6,699.34 ($8,767.62). Also, insider Birgitte Brinch Madsen purchased 15,000 shares of John Wood Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 132 ($1.73) per share, for a total transaction of £19,800 ($25,912.84). Insiders bought 28,411 shares of company stock worth $3,982,826 over the last three months. 1.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.
John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment Services segments. The Projects segment provides engineering design and project management services across energy and materials markets including oil and gas, chemicals, mining, minerals, and life sciences.
