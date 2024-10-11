Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

JCI has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Johnson Controls International from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $61.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.50.

JCI stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,179,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,094,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.03. Johnson Controls International has a 1 year low of $47.90 and a 1 year high of $78.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.29.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total value of $8,038,392.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,243,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,383,385.17. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total transaction of $84,899.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 143,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,438,752. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total value of $8,038,392.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,243,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,383,385.17. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,879 shares of company stock valued at $8,503,656. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.6% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 1.0% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 17,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 5.7% during the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 3.1% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 6,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 0.6% during the third quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 32,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

