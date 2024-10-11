JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO) Shares Purchased by Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 607,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,550 shares during the period. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF makes up 3.6% of Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC owned 2.69% of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF worth $46,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 67.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,150,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,600,000 after purchasing an additional 863,987 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 21,408.9% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 730,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 727,259 shares during the period. American Trust bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $52,259,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,522,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,057,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,476,000 after purchasing an additional 335,833 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF stock opened at $77.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.28 and a 200-day moving average of $72.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 1.33. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $51.21 and a twelve month high of $78.28.

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Company Profile

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

