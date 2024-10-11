JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Price Target to $110.00

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ACGL. Barclays began coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an equal weight rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $118.87.

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL opened at $113.90 on Thursday. Arch Capital Group has a one year low of $72.85 and a one year high of $116.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.59.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 35.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 11,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total transaction of $1,174,191.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,723,476.34. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gladstone Capital Management LLP increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP now owns 1,385,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,887,000 after purchasing an additional 478,570 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,191,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $237,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,080 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 431,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,851,000 after acquiring an additional 21,332 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 54,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,045,000 after acquiring an additional 16,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

