JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $43.76 and last traded at $43.76, with a volume of 2097 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.31.

JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a market cap of $868.83 million, a P/E ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,621,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,879,000 after acquiring an additional 47,671 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,465,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,493,000 after purchasing an additional 31,078 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 1,167,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,705,000 after buying an additional 29,532 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 334,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,926,000 after buying an additional 95,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mainsail Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 18.1% in the second quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 289,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,847,000 after buying an additional 44,349 shares during the period.

About JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (JVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Value Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US equities that are selected and weighted by four relative valuation factors: book yield, earnings yield, dividend yield and cash flow yield.

