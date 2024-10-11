Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY) Short Interest Update

Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the September 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Kasikornbank Public Stock Down 1.3 %

OTCMKTS KPCPY traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.84. 2,763 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,317. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.01. Kasikornbank Public has a 1-year low of $12.72 and a 1-year high of $19.98.

Kasikornbank Public (OTCMKTS:KPCPY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter.

Kasikornbank Public Cuts Dividend

Kasikornbank Public Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.1236 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th.

Kasikornbank Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Thailand and internationally. The company's personal banking products and services include savings, current, fixed deposit, and foreign currency accounts; personal, home, and auto loans; debit and credit cards; health, accident, travel, retire, loan, save and invest, life and non-life insurance products; investment products, such as mutual funds, stocks, and derivatives/futures exchange; money transfer and bill payment, cheque and draft, and foreign exchange services; and digital banking services.

