KE (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.26, but opened at $21.36. KE shares last traded at $21.08, with a volume of 4,044,480 shares changing hands.

BEKE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on KE from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup started coverage on KE in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.80 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.90.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.64. The stock has a market cap of $26.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.59, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of -0.71.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $2.06. The business had revenue of $23.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.51 billion. KE had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 5.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KE by 2,662.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of KE by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KE during the 2nd quarter worth $146,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of KE by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in KE by 25.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

