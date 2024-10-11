Keeler & Nadler Financial Planning & Wealth Management Acquires 3,844 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Keeler & Nadler Financial Planning & Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,844 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 2.6% of Keeler & Nadler Financial Planning & Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Keeler & Nadler Financial Planning & Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vima LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 407.5% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $114.11 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $120.74. The stock has a market cap of $82.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

