Keeler & Nadler Financial Planning & Wealth Management Has $1.87 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Keeler & Nadler Financial Planning & Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 0.9% of Keeler & Nadler Financial Planning & Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Keeler & Nadler Financial Planning & Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 123.4% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 36,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,941,000 after acquiring an additional 20,430 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,165,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Willner & Heller LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,052,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 94,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of VBK stock opened at $267.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $195.63 and a 12 month high of $269.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $257.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.84.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.