Keeler & Nadler Financial Planning & Wealth Management Has $1.87 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Keeler & Nadler Financial Planning & Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 0.9% of Keeler & Nadler Financial Planning & Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Keeler & Nadler Financial Planning & Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 123.4% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 36,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,941,000 after acquiring an additional 20,430 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,165,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Willner & Heller LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,052,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 94,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of VBK stock opened at $267.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $195.63 and a 12 month high of $269.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $257.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.84.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.
