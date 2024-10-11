Keeler & Nadler Financial Planning & Wealth Management Has $11.28 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Keeler & Nadler Financial Planning & Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,792 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,053 shares during the period. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 5.5% of Keeler & Nadler Financial Planning & Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Keeler & Nadler Financial Planning & Wealth Management owned approximately 0.15% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $11,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 256,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $270,000. Patten Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 11,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14.3% in the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 121,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,514,000 after acquiring an additional 15,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 187,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,587,000 after buying an additional 6,152 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VIGI opened at $86.66 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.83. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.45 and a fifty-two week high of $89.09. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.312 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

