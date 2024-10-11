Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.82 and traded as high as $103.10. Kerry Group shares last traded at $103.10, with a volume of 5,702 shares traded.

Kerry Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.15.

Get Kerry Group alerts:

Kerry Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a $0.4125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th.

Kerry Group Company Profile

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides taste and nutrition solutions. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition, and Dairy Ireland. The Taste & Nutrition segment offers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical markets. The Dairy Ireland segment provides value-add dairy ingredients and consumer products, including functional proteins and nutritional bases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kerry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kerry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.