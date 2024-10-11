KeyCorp Weighs in on Onsemi’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:ON)

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Onsemi in a research note issued on Monday, October 7th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $4.76 per share for the year. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Onsemi’s current full-year earnings is $4.01 per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Onsemi from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Onsemi from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Onsemi in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Onsemi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $85.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.83.

NASDAQ:ON opened at $70.31 on Wednesday. Onsemi has a 12-month low of $59.34 and a 12-month high of $95.59. The firm has a market cap of $30.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.59.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Onsemi had a net margin of 24.84% and a return on equity of 25.48%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Onsemi by 5,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 36.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Onsemi in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Onsemi in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Onsemi during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total transaction of $106,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 840,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,515,896. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Simon Keeton sold 30,939 shares of Onsemi stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.94, for a total transaction of $2,411,385.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 231,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,011,310.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total value of $106,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 840,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,515,896. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

