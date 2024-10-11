Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.54, but opened at $3.39. Kingsoft Cloud shares last traded at $3.42, with a volume of 760,807 shares changing hands.

Separately, Bank of America cut their price objective on Kingsoft Cloud from $3.80 to $3.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kingsoft Cloud currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.10.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.59 and its 200-day moving average is $2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $260.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.17 million. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 25.33% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. Sell-side analysts predict that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Kingsoft Cloud during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Kingsoft Cloud in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 313.9% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 32,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 24,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 33.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 35,175 shares during the period. 13.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations primarily in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, network, database, big data, security, storage, and delivery solutions.

