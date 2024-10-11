Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS) PT Raised to $32.00

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Kodiak Gas Services in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Kodiak Gas Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.73.

Shares of NYSE:KGS opened at $32.20 on Monday. Kodiak Gas Services has a 52-week low of $16.72 and a 52-week high of $32.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.31 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.52.

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.29). Kodiak Gas Services had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $309.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.88 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kodiak Gas Services will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. This is an increase from Kodiak Gas Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Kodiak Gas Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 256.25%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KGS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 31,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 6,984 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Kodiak Gas Services during the third quarter worth $125,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $328,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

