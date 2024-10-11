KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KHYB) Shares Acquired by LifePro Asset Management

LifePro Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KHYB – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,779 shares during the quarter. KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF makes up 1.5% of LifePro Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. LifePro Asset Management owned approximately 20.11% of KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF worth $2,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
KHYB stock opened at $25.12 on Friday. KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.90 and a 12 month high of $25.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.82.
KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF Company Profile
