KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KHYB) Shares Acquired by LifePro Asset Management

LifePro Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KHYB – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,779 shares during the quarter. KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF makes up 1.5% of LifePro Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. LifePro Asset Management owned approximately 20.11% of KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF worth $2,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

KHYB stock opened at $25.12 on Friday. KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.90 and a 12 month high of $25.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.82.

Get KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF alerts:

KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

Featured Stories

The KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF (KHYB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to primarily high-yield bonds from the Asia-Pacific. KHYB was launched on Jun 26, 2018 and is managed by KraneShares.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KHYB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.