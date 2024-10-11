L7 Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $688.15 (LSD)

L7 (LSD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 11th. L7 has a market capitalization of $688.15 and approximately $27,551.83 worth of L7 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, L7 has traded down 29.5% against the dollar. One L7 token can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

L7 Profile

L7’s genesis date was July 19th, 2023. L7’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000 tokens. L7’s official Twitter account is @l7_global. L7’s official website is www.l7dex.finance.

L7 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “L7 (LSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. L7 has a current supply of 210,000,000 with 40,941,582 in circulation. The last known price of L7 is 0.00235961 USD and is up 10.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $44,096.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.l7dex.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as L7 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire L7 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase L7 using one of the exchanges listed above.

