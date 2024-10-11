Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Trading 1.7% Higher – What’s Next?

Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) rose 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $82.60 and last traded at $82.37. Approximately 2,032,640 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 10,968,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.01.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $1,000.00 to $880.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $113.00 to $132.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. UBS Group cut their target price on Lam Research from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.28.

The company has a market cap of $107.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. Lam Research had a return on equity of 48.71% and a net margin of 25.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.72%.

In other news, CAO Christina Correia sold 647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.51, for a total value of $528,928.97. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,488,315.17. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth $3,229,000. Brown Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Lam Research during the second quarter worth $1,489,000. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in Lam Research by 893.3% during the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 14,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,851,000 after buying an additional 13,060 shares in the last quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter worth about $1,105,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Group boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 3,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,757,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

