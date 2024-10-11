LandWolf (SOL) (WOLF) Price Up 25.6% Over Last 7 Days

LandWolf (SOL) (WOLF) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 11th. LandWolf (SOL) has a market cap of $30.48 million and approximately $347,339.14 worth of LandWolf (SOL) was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, LandWolf (SOL) has traded 25.6% higher against the dollar. One LandWolf (SOL) token can currently be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000084 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $157.28 or 0.00255298 BTC.

LandWolf (SOL) Profile

LandWolf (SOL) launched on June 13th, 2024. LandWolf (SOL)’s total supply is 9,999,838,946 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,999,838,945 tokens. The official website for LandWolf (SOL) is thereallandwolf.com. LandWolf (SOL)’s official Twitter account is @theboysclubwolf.

LandWolf (SOL) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LandWolf (SOL) (WOLF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. LandWolf (SOL) has a current supply of 9,999,838,946.085026. The last known price of LandWolf (SOL) is 0.00265878 USD and is up 16.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 50 active market(s) with $339,487.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thereallandwolf.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LandWolf (SOL) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LandWolf (SOL) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LandWolf (SOL) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

