Laqira Protocol (LQR) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $1.73 Million

Laqira Protocol (LQR) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 11th. Over the last seven days, Laqira Protocol has traded 26.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Laqira Protocol has a total market cap of $1.73 million and approximately $16,118.72 worth of Laqira Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Laqira Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0211 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Laqira Protocol Token Profile

Laqira Protocol’s genesis date was November 11th, 2021. Laqira Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,623,663 tokens. The official message board for Laqira Protocol is blog.laqira.io. Laqira Protocol’s official website is laqira.io. Laqira Protocol’s official Twitter account is @laqiraprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Laqira Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/laqiraprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Laqira Protocol is a metaverse platform aiming to create an entrance gateway to the blockchain world for people on earth, entering which, they can benefit from today’s novel technologies and services in various fields.

All services of Laqira Platform will be available by Laqira token and LQR should be paid as the native currency of the platform. For example in NFT marketplace, buying and selling NFTs will be operated by LQR tokens.”

Laqira Protocol Token Trading

