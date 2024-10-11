Lawrence Myers Purchases 95,000 Shares of Regal Asian Investments Limited (ASX:RG8) Stock

Regal Asian Investments Limited (ASX:RG8 – Get Free Report) insider Lawrence Myers acquired 95,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.17 ($1.47) per share, for a total transaction of A$206,340.00 ($139,418.92).

Regal Asian Investments Stock Performance

Regal Asian Investments Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 29th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 29th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a yield of 2.43%.

Regal Asian Investments Company Profile

VGI Partners Asian Investments Limited is a principal investment firm. It primarily focuses on Asia and will be heavily weighted towards investments in Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Australia. The firm does not invests in companies which operate in highly cyclical industries, boom-bust' technology companies, and companies whose success relies upon a short-term consumer fad.

