Lawrence Myers Purchases 95,000 Shares of Regal Asian Investments Limited (ASX:RG8) Stock

Regal Asian Investments Limited (ASX:RG8 – Get Free Report) insider Lawrence Myers acquired 95,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.17 ($1.47) per share, for a total transaction of A$206,340.00 ($139,418.92).
Regal Asian Investments Stock Performance
Regal Asian Investments Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 29th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 29th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a yield of 2.43%.
Regal Asian Investments Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Regal Asian Investments
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- MercadoLibre Targets Double-Digit Upside with Argentina Boom
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Domino’s Pizza Stock Delivers: A Hot Buy for Growth Investors
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks Ready to Deliver Significant Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Regal Asian Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Asian Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.