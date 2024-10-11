Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Price Target Cut to $14.00

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 17.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Lemonade Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LMND opened at $16.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.23 and a 200 day moving average of $17.39. Lemonade has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $24.55.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $122.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.77 million. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 44.24% and a negative return on equity of 30.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.97) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lemonade will post -3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lemonade

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Lemonade news, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 2,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total transaction of $37,392.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 271,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,953,108.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMND. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lemonade by 8.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 112,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 9,107 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Lemonade during the first quarter valued at $477,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Lemonade by 436.2% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 37,073 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the first quarter worth approximately $718,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Lemonade during the 2nd quarter worth $737,000. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lemonade

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products through various channels in the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property.

